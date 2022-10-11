CARFAX: Hurricane Ian damaged about 358,000 cars

The commercial web-based service recommends used-car shoppers be aware that waterlogged cars can resurface anywhere around the country.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Flooding caused by Hurricane Ian across southwestern Florida and the Carolinas resulted in many people losing valuable items, including their cars.

In the wake of the storm, about 358,000 cars were potentially damaged from Ian's impacts, CARFAX said in a news release on Monday.

The commercial web-based service recommends used-car shoppers be aware that waterlogged cars can resurface anywhere around the country and that research from CARFAX shows flood-damaged cars can show up in states where flooding does not typically occur.

“We are seeing these flooded cars show up all around the country, putting unsuspecting buyers at risk,” Emilie Voss, a CARFAX spokesperson, said in a statement. “Cosmetically these cars might look great, but if you don’t know what to look for, it’s nearly impossible to tell they are literally rotting from the inside out. Floodwater can cause mechanical, electrical, health and safety issues in a vehicle even if it was submerged for only a short time.”

CARFAX says they offer free resources to help buyers detect if a car has gone through any kind of flood damage, click here to view them.

Florida is in the top 10 states in the U.S. that sell waterlogged cars, according to the CARFAX.

Below are the tips from the commercial web-based service on the signs that a car was impacted by flooding:

A musty odor in the interior, which sellers sometimes try to cover with a strong air-freshener

Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained or that doesn’t match the rest of the interior

Damp carpets

Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals or inside the hood and trunk latches

Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats

Brittle wires under the dashboard

Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights or instrument panel