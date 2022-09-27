Duke Energy mobilizes energy workers ahead of Hurricane Ian power outages

The energy company said they will restore power to communities as soon as it is safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced in a press release Tuesday that they are mobilizing thousands of personnel to respond to power outages in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area.

The energy company said they are mobilizing their workers to safe locations in its Florida service area during the storm.

Once it is safe to do so, they will respond to outages.

"At Duke Energy, we do all we can to minimize the impact of storms and ensure the safety of our customers, communities and crews," Duke Energy Florida storm director Todd Fountain said in a press release. "We are actively monitoring Ian's path, intensity and timing, and we're bringing in additional resources from our Midwest territory and mutual assistance programs to restore power as conditions allow."

In addition to nearly 10,000 lineworkers and other support personnel, Duke Energy said additional support workers from the company's locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio will arrive throughout Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The company also recruited 1,500 additional customer service specialists from other Duke Energy jurisdictions to assist with outage calls.

As the hurricane nears, Duke Energy said it is urging customers to prepare for inevitable power outages until workers and crews can safely reinstate power. Strong winds, wind-blown debris and flooding can cause power outages even after extensive preparations.

There are several ways to report a power outage.