Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed the Florida peninsula.

"The estimated time of restoration indicates when we expect to have the majority of customers restored in that community – for customers that can receive power," including those that do not have extensive damage, the utility said in a statement Thursday evening.

An estimated restoration time for other counties will be provided by 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Highlands, Polk and Volusia counties will get an estimated restoration time no later than 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

"Strong winds and heavy rainfall continue to impede the company’s ability to restore power, complete damage assessment and provide estimated times of restoration in some areas," Duke Energy said.