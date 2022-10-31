FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery

People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged to apply.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts.

People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged to apply for positions available in Brandon, Ft. Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando and Sarasota, the agency said in a news release Monday.

There are other job categories open for hiring and each position is full-time with 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on certain circumstances.

Employees who are hired are eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire employees are eligible for enrollment for health insurance coverage as of the official hire date/employment date with FEMA

Flexible spending accounts

Federal long term care insurance

Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period

Holiday pay

Worker’s compensation

Those who want to apply must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older and have a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants will also be required to pass a background check that includes fingerprinting and credit check, provide their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the job location.

"Lodging and meals will not be covered or reimbursed by the agency," FEMA stated in the news release. "Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment."