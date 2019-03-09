OCOEE, Fla. — A 55-year-old man fell to his death Monday while trying to trim a tree ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival, 10News partner WKMG reported.

Ocoee Battalion Fire Chief Edwin Youman told WKMG the man had climbed about 15 feet into the tree with a chainsaw. The man was trying to get in a better position to cut branches when he fell.

Crews said the man wasn't using a ladder. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The man's family told WKMG he was trying to cut the tree's branches to make sure it didn't fall on the home.

WKMG also reported a 68-year-old man fell three stories and died Monday while trying to put plywood on the windows of his beachside condo.

