Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued from Hardee County floodwaters

A trooper walked away unharmed after a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle landed in floodwaters.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and car were pulled from floodwaters Thursday night in Hardee County after Hurricane Ian washed out a road.

The trooper was inside the car when the road gave out, the Ocala Police Department said in a Facebook post.

After the car fell into the water, the trooper escaped through the window, swam to a tree and radioed for help. He didn't get hurt.

The police department worked with the Marion County Sheriff's Office to get the vehicle out of the water.