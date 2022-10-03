Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued from Hardee County floodwaters

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and car were pulled from floodwaters Thursday night in Hardee County after Hurricane Ian washed out a road.
The trooper was inside the car when the road gave out, the Ocala Police Department said in a Facebook post.
After the car fell into the water, the trooper escaped through the window, swam to a tree and radioed for help. He didn't get hurt.
The police department worked with the Marion County Sheriff's Office to get the vehicle out of the water.
Pictures shared by the agency show significant damage to the road the trooper was on, as well as the vehicle partially submerged and swept away.