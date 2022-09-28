How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Here's how you can help the Floridians who were hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian.

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida this week destroying parts of the state.

Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state.

Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Catastrophic winds and flooding caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.

Photos from the aftermath have been circling around the internet and people are asking how they can help the victims. We made a list of ways to donate and support the victims of Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of organizations that you can donate to help the victims.