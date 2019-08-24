ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a Category 2 storm Thursday night, according to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Dorian has sustained winds of 105 miles-per-hour. It is moving northwest at about 12 miles-per-hour.

Hurricane Dorian is located at about 295 miles east, northeast of the Southeastern Bahamas.

The forecast track shows Hurricane Dorian making landfall on Florida's east coast and reaching Category 4 strength by the time that happens.

There's still plenty of time for the forecast to change. Dorian's actually intensity could be different, and its path could shift. But, now is the time to be prepared.

The latest data suggests Hurricane Dorian could cross the northern part of the greater Tampa Bay area, as it moves west across Florida. Meteorologists currently believe it could still be at Category 1 strength by the time that happens. Again, that path and strength forecasts are subject to change.

LIVE BLOG: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian

The National Hurricane Center expects Dorian to approach the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday and move near or over parts of the northwest Bahamas by Sunday.

As of right now, Hurricane-force winds are extending outward up to 15 miles from Dorian's center.

The storm could produce heavy rainfall in the Bahamas and coastal sections of the United States. The NHC warns the rain could cause life-threatening flash floods.

►Track the weather and get severe alerts when they happen: Download the 10 News app now.

►Stay informed with all tropical weather: Check out our must-have interactive Hurricane Headquarters guide here.



Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.





Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.





Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

WATCH: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters