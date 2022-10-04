Florida Together: Help our neighbors hit hard by Hurricane Ian

10 Tampa Bay is teaming up with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox radio stations to raise money and collect supplies for people suffering from Hurricane Ian.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People trying to recover from Hurricane Ian can’t do it alone. They need your help.

That’s why 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox radio stations have teamed up for Florida Together. This drive will collect dollars and supplies for people who lost their homes, possessions and jobs when Hurricane Ian stormed through the state.

You’ll be hearing more about Florida Together on Cox radio stations Magic 94.9, The Dove and The Eagle.

Donated funds will go to the Lightning Foundation, which will make grants to local relief groups like The American Red Cross, Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay. All donations will stay in Florida and go directly to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

10 Tampa Bay and the Lightning are also holding supply drives at Amalie Arena. You can donate during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.