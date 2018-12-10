MARIANNA, Fla. -- Crews spent most of the day working to help people trapped in their homes.

The scene of devastation to just one neighborhood in Marianna, Florida, located off Interstate 10 in Jackson County, is one of many others across the entire Panhandle after Hurricane Michael pushed through.

Photos: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle

Destructive winds downed numerous trees onto homes, snapped an entire field of pines in half and pulled power lines.

Craig Hicks, a volunteer on the county's emergency management team, says the emergency operations center has relied on its ham radio operator as their only source of communication and relaying needs to the state EOC.

Any other form of communication was out. Crews got cell service, albeit potty service, back earlier this afternoon.

