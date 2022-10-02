Lakeland Electric reports nearly 90 percent of outages restored from Hurricane Ian, with full restoration by midweek

Remaining customers can expect their power to be restored by the end of day Tuesday, the utility said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Electric said in its Sunday update that 7,300 customers are still without power, but 88 percent of storm-related outages are now restored from Hurricane Ian.

The utility company said they are making good progress on large job sites as well.

Lakeland Electric estimates the majority of the north side of their service area will be restored by the end of the day Sunday, the majority of the south side will be restored by the end of the day Monday, and remaining customers can expect their power to be restored by the end of day Tuesday.

Some customers with damage to their electrical components may not be ready to receive power and can not have their power restored until their repairs are completed. Information about the customer’s responsibility is available here.

Lakeland Electric said as their restoration work continues, the work will become slower and more difficult.