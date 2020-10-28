Live Blog: Jefferson asks to limit dishwashing, showers; Terrebonne puts in curfews

Zeta came and went quickly but, as predicted, left a mess that included a lot of downed trees and power outages.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Zeta, the seventh storm to take aim at Louisiana this year, made landfall along the Southeast Louisiana coast Wednesday afternoon as a Category 2 storm.

While it is a fast-moving storm with little rain impact, life-threatening winds impacted homes and cause downed power lines and trees . Some areas braced 100+ mph gusts or sustained winds.

Local officials have announced evacuations, school closures and sandbag filling locations ahead of the storm, and are expected to give updates throughout the day.

8:30 pm

Terrebonne parish-wide curfew ordered because of Hurricane Zeta has been LIFTED effective immediately. The curfew for all areas south of the Morganza levee and gate system remains in effect until further notice.

8:20 pm

Do not touch any downed tree there may be a downed powerline entangled in the leaves.

Tree on fire across the street from us pic.twitter.com/F5p8kmiPPs — Laura Buchtel (@Laura_Buchtel) October 29, 2020

8:15 pm

New Orleans is reporting one fatality caused by electrocution in the 8200 block of Palm Street.

Jefferson

-The public is asked not to be on the street at night tonight there are multiple downed power lines and debris throughout the parish.

-All Jefferson Parish buildings will close on Thursday.

-Curbside garbage and recycling collection is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

-The Alario Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is closed on Thursday.

Jefferson Transit Service will be restored on Thursday as soon as soon as the route has been checked and determined to be safe.

8:00 pm

Hurricane Zeta is now a Category 1 hurricane.

175,469 Entergy customer are without power in Jefferson Parish

154,742 Entergy customer are without power in Orleans Parish

421,652 Entergy customer are without power state wide

7:00 pm

Tree blocking the street in Metairie

Neighbors are all ok thank goodness! Huge tree down in Whitney Heights in Metairie blocking these street pic.twitter.com/k8v2DZhY5K — Laura Buchtel (@Laura_Buchtel) October 28, 2020

6:50 pm

157,272 Entergy customer with out power in Jefferson Parish

116,981 Entergy customer with out power in Orleans Parish

344,581 Entergy customer with out power state wide

A casino boat in Lafitte broke loose from the Dry Dock and is in the Barataria Bay Waterway. Emergency personnel are on the scene working to secure the boat now. #Zeta pic.twitter.com/4GNUBh788c — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) October 28, 2020

6:40 pm

Bellemeade Blvd. in Gretna,Louisiana

Some dangerously leaning power poles in Gretna. Video: Osama Ayyad pic.twitter.com/ZnXTpBtY7q — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020

6:00 pm

First Responders are responding to a home, with a family of 4, that a tree fell on top of

St. Bernard first responders now being sent to a home where four people, including children, reported being trapped after a tree fell on their home. https://t.co/Lx5tF43WVP — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) October 28, 2020

Hurricane Zeta caused a building on Washington Ave to collapse but there were no injuries reported.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital from this scene https://t.co/mPw5UcGSNQ — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) October 28, 2020

5:50 pm

The eye of Hurricane Zeta is approaching the city of New Orleans

551p - Getting reports of calm winds in downtown #NOLA. The eye is moving into the city now. Remember, do not go out into the eye as this storm is moving very quickly and winds will pick up again soon. — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 28, 2020

5:40 pm

112,585 Entergy customers without power in Jefferson Parish

82,159 Entergy customers without power in Orleans Parish

5:30 pm

Pieces of a trailer in Plaquemines Parish have been blown into the road

Trailer pieces just blew across hwy 23 in Plaquemines Parish. pic.twitter.com/44D7n4RScq — Adam Ney (@sayneykid) October 28, 2020

5:20 pm

New Orleans is reporting stronger winds and gust and heavy rain

The Causeway is NOW CLOSED due to high winds

A parish wide curfew has been issued for Terrebonne Parish. Effective immediately!

5:10 pm

Power outages happening in Jefferson Parish. Watch out for downed powerlines

Be careful! Sparking electrical wires in Metairie as Zeta rolls through. Video: Sarah Van Velsen pic.twitter.com/UFv9qsoKCw — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020

4:50 pm

28,466 Entergy customers without power in Jefferson Parish

22,322 Entergy customers without power in Orleans Parish

4,403 Entergy customers without power in Plaquemines Parish

4:40 pm

Hurricane Zeta has made landfall with winds of 110 MPH

Howling - Video at a Fourchon fishing camp as #HurricaneZeta comes ashore. Video courtesy: Jeremy DiBenedetto pic.twitter.com/NyFtZX1iFl — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 28, 2020

4:30 pm

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed

All St. Tammany Parish Public schools and offices will remain closed Thursday

4:00 pm

Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish is really feeling the effects of Hurricane Zeta

Northern eye wall of #Zeta now emerging in Golden Meadow, LA. pic.twitter.com/pNIphfHe0r — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) October 28, 2020

3:50 pm

11,743Entergy customers with out power in Jefferson Parish

3,274 Entergy customers with out power in Orleans Parish

3:25 pm

Zeta is showing signs of arrival in St. Tammany Parish

Wind and rain getting stronger and heavier in St. Tammany Parish as #zeta hits Louisiana. This is just the beginning of what’s to come. @wwltv #wwltv #wwl pic.twitter.com/pbkmnUYiJJ — Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) October 28, 2020

3:00 pm

Weather Expert Alexandra Cranford "Monitoring water levels at stations along the coast... most are showing water level rises of less than 1-2 feet so far. Those levels will likely spike this evening, then fall pretty quickly overnight as the cold front arrives with west winds.

2:40 pm

There are 3 ways to report an outage in your area and if you see a downed tree DO NOT APPROACH! Call 3-1-1 for safe removal.

2:30 pm

Hurricane Zeta is bring the potential for tornados along with it.

#BREAKING: A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, St. Helena until 10/28 2:45PM. Seek shelter now and tune in to WWL-TV for the latest coverage. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/IsxQI5ApXQ — WWLTV Weather (@wwltvweather) October 28, 2020

2:15 pm

Zeta is gaining strength as it gets closer to land.

2 pm Update: #Zeta winds have increased to 105 mph. Unfortunately, it appears the storm will be intensifying up to landfall. Forward speed has also increased to 21 mph. Landfall in the next few hours. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/AtsI3al1Ki — Chris Franklin WWL-TV (@CJohnFranklin) October 28, 2020

1:25 pm

St. Bernard School District school closures will remain in place Thursday, October 29. School officials ask if students have the capabilities to continue distance learning tomorrow to please do so.

1:15 pm

Jefferson

All Jefferson Parish public schools and administration buildings will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, October 29. All school and district activities and events are cancelled.

New Orleans

NOLA Public Schools is canceling all distance learning and in-person classes tomorrow, Thursday, October 29. This includes the closure of NOLA-PS central offices.

1:10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Washington until midnight. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes

1:00 PM

Zeta is now a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 MPH. Pressure is down to 975 mph. The storm is strengthening, but it is running out of time to get much stronger. Landfall is a few hours away near Port Fourchon, LA as a Cat. 2. Expect damaging winds.

12:40 PM

St. John the Baptist Parish

There is water on the roadway along the I-55 Service Rd. (Old US 51 Low Road) near the I-55 on-ramp in Laplace to the I-55 off-ramp in Ruddock (Mile Point 1 to Mile Point 8). The roadway is passable at this time.

12:20 PM

Hurricane Zeta is quickly approaching as the winds pick up.

Currently watching Zeta quickly move towards the LA coast. pic.twitter.com/D7LTXI2t9O — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 28, 2020

11:45 AM

New Orleans

"It's going to be quick, but it's going to be brutal," says New Orleans Director of Homeland Security Colin Arnold.

City officials are urging everybody to get where they're going and be off the streets by 2 p.m.

"It’s moving fast," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "By 2 p.m. you need to be off the streets, and where you are going to ride this out for several hours."

Trump

President Donald Trump has approved the emergency declaration Gov. John Bel Edwards sent to the White House ahead of Hurricane Zeta's landfall.

The emergency declaration opens up access to federal dollars for relief and recovery efforts after the storm, which is expected to bring severe winds.

11:35 AM

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is urging residents to take precautions ahead of Hurricane Zeta's landfall.

Parking restrictions for the neutral ground have been lifted in the city until the storm passes.

Significant impacts will start being felt in the city around 2 p.m. with serious wind threats closer to 5 p.m.

11:15 AM

From our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate:

Time lapse of a giant flood gate being closed in southeast #Louisiana at the Plaquemines and St. Bernard parish line in anticipation of #HurricaneZeta. Video by Chris Granger pic.twitter.com/I1KFP62yRs — Chris Granger (@chris_granger) October 28, 2020

10:50 AM

The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday that they would be temporarily suspending service to ZIP Codes beginning with 700, 701, 703 and 704.

Despite their motto of "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom..." stopping the mail, the USPS does sometimes suspend service when natural disasters such as hurricanes could threaten the lives of postal employees working during them.

Postal service in the 700 and 703 ZIP Codes were suspended at 10 a.m.

Service in the 701 ZIP Code will end at noon.

All post office operations in the 704 ZIP Code will end at 1 p.m.

10:25 AM

The eye of Hurricane Zeta is starting to become visible from onshore radar detectors as it speeds north towards Louisiana.

The storm is expected to pass directly over or just east of New Orleans sometime this afternoon.

10:15AM CDT: We are starting to be able to see the eye on our local KLIX radar. The eye of the storm is located about 160 miles from our LA coastline. Stay safe this afternoon and evening as #Zeta makes landfall! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/NQEjkERKni — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 28, 2020

10:10 AM

Hurricane Zeta is maintaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to be a weak Category 2 or a strong Category 1 at landfall south of New Orleans.

The eye of the storm is expected to pass directly over the metro area, meaning winds could decrease for a time in the middle of the storm before whipping back up as the southern wall passes over the area.

9:50 AM

The Gretna City Hall and Clerk of Court's Office will both be closed Wednesday, but officials plan to resume service Thursday morning.

Trash collection in the city is also suspended until Thursday.

9:45 AM

According to the New Orleans International Airport's website, the last flight out of MSY will depart at :146 p.m. The last incoming flight is expected to land at 2:24 p.m.

If you've got a flight scheduled for you or a loved one today, check with the airline and the airport for any changes to the schedule.

9:30 AM

City Park in New Orleans is planning to close at noon ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

City Park will close today at noon due to hurricane Zeta. Please stay out of the Park during this time. pic.twitter.com/199lYnV5Am — NewOrleansCityPark (@NOLACityPark) October 28, 2020

9:25 AM

Here are the scheduled press conferences set for Wednesday so far:

9:30 a.m. - St. Bernard Parish

11 a.m. - St. Tammany

11:30 a.m. - New Orleans

1 p.m. - Gov. John Bel Edwards

9:10 AM

New Orleans

The New Orleans RTA will suspend service early because of the faster than expected approach of Hurricane Zeta. All transit services will shut down at 10 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East has also moved up its timeline because of the storm. The flood control agency will begin closing lakefront gates at 10:30 a.m.

Highway 39 will continue with its 10 a.m. closure.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish will shut down the parish’s public transportation system at 1 p.m. The last bus will leave Canal St. heading back to the Airport at 12:15 p.m.

All trash pickup in the parish will be suspended at noon, and residents with curbside trash are asked to move their cans from the curb after that time.

Oschner

Nonessential Oschner facilities will also close ahead of the storm. Starting at noon, Ochsner Health Centers, Ochsner Urgent Care clinics, Ochsner Therapy & Wellness Centers, Retail Pharmacy and Vision and Fitness Centers will all be closed

All Oschner hospitals and emergency rooms will remain open.

9 AM

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast sometime Wednesday afternoon.

It's a fast-moving storm and is expected to pass through the state by Thursday morning, dumping only a few inches of water in most areas. However, especially with Turbine 4 in New Orleans out of service, street flooding is a possibility and drivers should take caution.

Experts suggest you finish your storm prep by noon and get home to hunker down through the storm. Rain will likely start falling around 11 a.m. with winds picking up throughout the day.

But Zeta is expected to be a wind event more than anything. Winds of 100+ mph are expected in some areas, especially along the coast. Storm surge is also a concern, with several feet of surge expected along the coast and the shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

Right now, most Southeast Louisiana parishes are quiet as residents wake up and begin their final preparations.

WWL-TV will stay on the air on Channel 4 and online here throughout the storm, so stay tuned for the latest coverage.

