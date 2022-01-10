Boil water advisory lifted for areas of Manatee County after Hurricane Ian

Manatee County Utilities says its workers continue to make progress in returning water and sewer services to normal after Hurricane Ian.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Utilities says boil water advisories for residents of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach have been rescinded following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Potable water service was previously interrupted during the storm.

Boil water notifications for mobile home residents in the county who had service interruptions are also able to use water for drinking or cooking with no issues except for the following communities:

Terra Ceia Village

Leisure Lake Co-Op

Sugar Creek Mobile Home Park Estates

Water in these areas is being retested and residents will receive rescission notices as soon as the tests indicate it is safe.

Manatee County Utilities adds wastewater customers can now use drains for flushing, showering and laundry needs.

"Our dedicated Utilities crews have worked tirelessly to support our citizens," Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement. "Their efforts are paying off."

Starting Monday, Manatee County Utilities says residents can bring storm debris during extended operating hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Solid waste collection will also resume on Monday with one change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. However, recycling collection sites are available for residents at the following locations:

GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton

Braden River Park, 5201 51st. St. E., Bradenton

Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto

Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto

Bayfront Park, 310 North Bay Blvd., Anna Maria

Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach

Bennett Park, 400 Cyprus Creek Blvd., Bradenton

Palma Sola Park, 7915 40th Ave W., Bradenton

These are self-service 24/7 locations for the disposal of recyclable materials only. All cardboard must be clean, broken down or flattened to be recycled.