TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida National Guard has activated more than 4,400 soldiers and airmen as Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic near the Bahamas.

The guardsmen are equipped with high-wheeled units, helicopters, boats and generators ready to respond for humanitarian assistance, security operations, search and rescue, aviation and more.

The National Guard said current staffing includes support at the State Logistics Readiness Center in Orlando and sending Liaison Officers to 17 Florida counties. The guard also has UH-60 Blackhawks, CH-47 Chinooks, HH-60 Blackhawks and LUH-72 Lakotas ready for air assistance if needed.

The Florida National Guard continues to provide operation updates through its social media channels.

