The National Weather Service forecast office in Tallahassee, Florida, puts it bluntly with an ominous message to Panhandle residents and visitors.

After Hurricane Michael makes landfall and moves through, "locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months," the office warns.

The storm's 125 mph maximum sustained winds are more than enough to cause catastrophic damage to anything in its path. Compounding the destruction likely would be the storm surge, with forecasts calling for an 8-12 foot rise in water on top of the normal tide.

It's for these reasons why local officials, including Florida Gov. Rick Scott, have called upon people to evacuate if told to do so.

Unfortunately, time is running out. Tropical storm-force winds will arrive early Wednesday, with the brunt of the storm following not long thereafter, according to the National Hurricane Center.

