Price Gouging Hotline activated ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

The notice comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis' state of emergency declaration for 34 counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida braces for Subtropical Storm Nicole, Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the state's Price Gouging Hotline to protect Floridians from increased prices for items needed to prepare for a storm.

The activation comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.

Areas covered by the state of emergency are able to report instances of severe price increases on essential items needed for storm preparation.

"As Subtropical System Nicole approaches the state, Floridians should make preparations now," Moody said in a statement. "If anyone suspects price gouging, report it to my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, filing online at MyFloridaLegal.com or using our free No Scam reporting app."

Under a storm-related declared state of emergency, stores are not allowed to excessively increase the price of food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment needed as a direct result of the event.



Counties under states of emergency include Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

Those who violate the price gouging statute can face civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations in a single 24-hour period.

For tips on how to report price gouging, click here.