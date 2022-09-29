Photos show damage at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Photos show damage inside and outside the airport.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian caused some damage at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).

New pictures from outside of the airport show damage inside and outside the airport.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Miguel Octavio went out to the airport on Thursday morning and saw damage to the roof structure and drywall objects on the ground outside the airport.

The airport has not released details of the damage to the structure.

The airport shut down Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. All scheduled flights were suspended following their last departure at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

SRQ has not announced when the airport would reopen. For updates on flight status and when they reopen, check the SRQ website.