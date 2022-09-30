Sarasota schools to remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian

The school district said schools would remain closed until further notice.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage at some Sarasota County schools has prompted the school district to close schools until further notice.

According to Sarasota County Schools, some schools in the county have been hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The school district said these schools have massive power outages down power lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to structures.

The school district said while the county is working to resolve and fix these issues, all schools in the county will be closed Monday and remain closed until further notice.

"We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our students and employees in our schools," the district said.

Parents and students can go to Sarasotacountyschools.net for the latest updates on when schools will reopen.

Last Monday, the county announced that schools would be closed due to Hurricane Ian. Some of the schools in the district serve as shelters for people that need to evacuate in the area.

Tatum Ridge and Phillippi Shores elementary schools will remain open as shelters for Hurricane Ian. All the North County shelters are now closed.