Tampa Bay-area county resources for hurricanes, tropical storms

Here is a list of commonly asked for numbers and resources for the counties that make up the greater Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's never a wrong time to be prepared for the extreme weather Tampa Bay can experience.

Citrus County

Sign up for Citrus County’s emergency alert program on its website.

American Red Cross: 352-564-8455

Animal Services: 352-746-8400

Emergency management: 352-249-2700

Salvation Army: 352-513-4960

United Way: 352-795-5483

Evacuation levels and centers

Hardee County

Sign up for Hardee County’s emergency alert program on its website.

Hernando County

Sign up for Hernando County’s emergency alert program on its website.

Highlands County

Sign up for Highlands County’s emergency alert program on its website.

Hillsborough County

Sign up for Hillsborough County’s emergency alert program on its website.

American Red Cross: 813-348-4820

Catholic Charities: 813-631-4370

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay: 211

Emergency management: 813-272-5900

Hillsborough County Customer Service Call Center: 813-272-5900 or 711

Transportation information: 813-272-5900

Salvation Army: 813-226-0055

Evacuation levels and centers

Manatee County

Sign up for Manatee County’s emergency alert program on its website.

American Red Cross: 941-792-8686

Catholic Charities: 941-714-7829

Emergency management: 941-749-3500

Salvation Army: 941-748-5110

Suncoast 211: 211

United Way: 941-748-1313

Evacuation levels and centers

Pasco County

Sign up for Pasco County’s emergency alert program on its website.

American Red Cross: 727-848-8354

Catholic Charities: 352-686-9897

Disaster distress hotline: 1-800-985-5990

Emergency management: 727-847-8137

Salvation Army: 727-815-8539

Solid waste: 727-847-8123

Special needs registration: 727-847-8137

United Way: 727-845-3030

Evacuation levels and centers

Pinellas County

Sign up for Pinellas County’s emergency alert program on its website.

Animal Services: 727-582-2600

Citizen information center (open during emergencies): 727-464-4333

Consumer Protection: 727-464-6200

Emergency management: 727-464-3800

Information line: 727-464-3000 | V/TDD: 727-464-4062

Solid waste: 727-464-7500

Pinellas County all-hazard guide

Polk County

Sign up for Polk County’s emergency alert program on its website.

American Red Cross: 863-294-5941

Animal Services: 863-499-2600

Emergency communications center: 863-401-2234

Citizens information line: 863-408-2234 or 866-661-0228

United Way: 211 or 888-370-7188

Polk County disaster preparedness

Sarasota County

Sign up for Sarasota County’s emergency alert program on its website.