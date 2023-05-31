x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

Tampa Bay-area county resources for hurricanes, tropical storms

Here is a list of commonly asked for numbers and resources for the counties that make up the greater Tampa Bay area.

More Videos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's never a wrong time to be prepared for the extreme weather Tampa Bay can experience. 

Below is a list of commonly asked-for numbers and resources for our local counties.

Citrus County

Sign up for Citrus County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • American Red Cross: 352-564-8455
  • Animal Services: 352-746-8400
  • Emergency management: 352-249-2700
  • Salvation Army: 352-513-4960
  • United Way: 352-795-5483
  • Evacuation levels and centers

Hardee County

Sign up for Hardee County’s emergency alert program on its website.

Hernando County

Sign up for Hernando County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • Animal Services: 352-796-5062
  • EOC recorded information line: 352-754-4111
  • Public Information Center: 352-754-4083
  • Salvation Army: 352-796-1186
  • United Way: 352-688-2026
  • Evacuation levels and centers

Highlands County

Sign up for Highlands County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • Animal Services: 863-655-6475
  • Arson Alert Hotline: 1-800-342-5869
  • Blood donations: 863-382-4499
  • Emergency management: 863-385-1112
  • Public information: 863-402-6833
  • Solid waste: 863-402-7786
  • Highlands County emergency management

Hillsborough County

Sign up for Hillsborough County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • American Red Cross: 813-348-4820
  • Catholic Charities: 813-631-4370
  • Crisis Center of Tampa Bay: 211
  • Emergency management: 813-272-5900
  • Hillsborough County Customer Service Call Center: 813-272-5900 or 711
  • Transportation information: 813-272-5900
  • Salvation Army: 813-226-0055
  • Evacuation levels and centers

Manatee County

Sign up for Manatee County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • American Red Cross: 941-792-8686
  • Catholic Charities: 941-714-7829
  • Emergency management: 941-749-3500
  • Salvation Army: 941-748-5110
  • Suncoast 211: 211
  • United Way: 941-748-1313
  • Evacuation levels and centers

Pasco County

Sign up for Pasco County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • American Red Cross: 727-848-8354
  • Catholic Charities: 352-686-9897
  • Disaster distress hotline: 1-800-985-5990
  • Emergency management: 727-847-8137
  • Salvation Army: 727-815-8539
  • Solid waste: 727-847-8123
  • Special needs registration: 727-847-8137
  • United Way: 727-845-3030
  • Evacuation levels and centers

Pinellas County

Sign up for Pinellas County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • Animal Services: 727-582-2600
  • Citizen information center (open during emergencies): 727-464-4333
  • Consumer Protection: 727-464-6200
  • Emergency management: 727-464-3800
  • Information line: 727-464-3000 | V/TDD: 727-464-4062
  • Solid waste: 727-464-7500
  • Pinellas County all-hazard guide

Polk County

Sign up for Polk County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • American Red Cross: 863-294-5941
  • Animal Services: 863-499-2600
  • Emergency communications center: 863-401-2234
  • Citizens information line: 863-408-2234 or 866-661-0228
  • United Way: 211 or 888-370-7188
  • Polk County disaster preparedness

Sarasota County

Sign up for Sarasota County’s emergency alert program on its website.

  • American Red Cross: 941-379-9300
  • Catholic Charities: 941-355-4680
  • Evacuation information: 941-861-5000
  • Friendship Volunteer Center: 941-953-5965
  • Medically-dependent registry: 941-861-5000
  • Salvation Army: 941-954-4673
  • Suncoast 211: 211
  • TTY-deaf communications: 941-861-1833
  • Evacuation levels and centers

Before You Leave, Check This Out