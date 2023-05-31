Tampa Bay-area county resources for hurricanes, tropical storms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's never a wrong time to be prepared for the extreme weather Tampa Bay can experience.
Below is a list of commonly asked-for numbers and resources for our local counties.
Citrus County
Sign up for Citrus County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- American Red Cross: 352-564-8455
- Animal Services: 352-746-8400
- Emergency management: 352-249-2700
- Salvation Army: 352-513-4960
- United Way: 352-795-5483
- Evacuation levels and centers
Hardee County
Sign up for Hardee County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- Animal control: 863-773-2320
- Emergency management: 863-773-6373
- Hardee County emergency frequently asked questions
Hernando County
Sign up for Hernando County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- Animal Services: 352-796-5062
- EOC recorded information line: 352-754-4111
- Public Information Center: 352-754-4083
- Salvation Army: 352-796-1186
- United Way: 352-688-2026
- Evacuation levels and centers
Highlands County
Sign up for Highlands County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- Animal Services: 863-655-6475
- Arson Alert Hotline: 1-800-342-5869
- Blood donations: 863-382-4499
- Emergency management: 863-385-1112
- Public information: 863-402-6833
- Solid waste: 863-402-7786
- Highlands County emergency management
Hillsborough County
Sign up for Hillsborough County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- American Red Cross: 813-348-4820
- Catholic Charities: 813-631-4370
- Crisis Center of Tampa Bay: 211
- Emergency management: 813-272-5900
- Hillsborough County Customer Service Call Center: 813-272-5900 or 711
- Transportation information: 813-272-5900
- Salvation Army: 813-226-0055
- Evacuation levels and centers
Manatee County
Sign up for Manatee County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- American Red Cross: 941-792-8686
- Catholic Charities: 941-714-7829
- Emergency management: 941-749-3500
- Salvation Army: 941-748-5110
- Suncoast 211: 211
- United Way: 941-748-1313
- Evacuation levels and centers
Pasco County
Sign up for Pasco County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- American Red Cross: 727-848-8354
- Catholic Charities: 352-686-9897
- Disaster distress hotline: 1-800-985-5990
- Emergency management: 727-847-8137
- Salvation Army: 727-815-8539
- Solid waste: 727-847-8123
- Special needs registration: 727-847-8137
- United Way: 727-845-3030
- Evacuation levels and centers
Pinellas County
Sign up for Pinellas County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- Animal Services: 727-582-2600
- Citizen information center (open during emergencies): 727-464-4333
- Consumer Protection: 727-464-6200
- Emergency management: 727-464-3800
- Information line: 727-464-3000 | V/TDD: 727-464-4062
- Solid waste: 727-464-7500
- Pinellas County all-hazard guide
Polk County
Sign up for Polk County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- American Red Cross: 863-294-5941
- Animal Services: 863-499-2600
- Emergency communications center: 863-401-2234
- Citizens information line: 863-408-2234 or 866-661-0228
- United Way: 211 or 888-370-7188
- Polk County disaster preparedness
Sarasota County
Sign up for Sarasota County’s emergency alert program on its website.
- American Red Cross: 941-379-9300
- Catholic Charities: 941-355-4680
- Evacuation information: 941-861-5000
- Friendship Volunteer Center: 941-953-5965
- Medically-dependent registry: 941-861-5000
- Salvation Army: 941-954-4673
- Suncoast 211: 211
- TTY-deaf communications: 941-861-1833
- Evacuation levels and centers