The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Michael, which strengthened from a tropical storm on Monday.

The 75-mph storm could reach major hurricane strength by the time it approaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The NHC has issued a tropical storm watch from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch has been issued from Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island. That also includes the Tampa Bay area.

MORE: Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Michael

Spaghetti models of Hurricane Michael

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Spaghetti model for Hurricane Michael as of 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

Position and forecast cone of Hurricane Michael

This is a map showing the forecast cone for Hurricane Michael, which strengthened from a tropical storm.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

