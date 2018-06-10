There's a system we're watching in the Caribbean that is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen. Right now, it's Tropical Depression 14. It could become a tropical storm on Sunday night.
The next named storm will be Michael.
Spaghetti models of Tropical Depression 14
Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.
Position and forecast cone of Tropical Depression 14
This is the latest position of Potential Tropical Storm 14.
Satellite and radar
The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Watches and warnings
What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.
