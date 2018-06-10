There's a system we're watching in the Caribbean that is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen. Right now, it's Invest 91-L. The system has an 80 percent chance of tropical development over the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of development over the next 5 days. The next named storm will be Michael.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Position of 91-L

This is the latest position of Invest 91-L.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

