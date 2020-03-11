A landfall between Tampa Bay and Cedar Key is possible tonight or tomorrow.

TAMPA, Fla — Squally weather from Hurricane Eta is moving across parts of the Tampa Bay area, bringing a host of weather threats including damaging winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall.

A tornado or two isn't out of the question, either.

Hurricane Hunters found Eta had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Eta is currently 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa, moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Hernando County and Citrus County.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Polk County.

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay issued a tornado watch for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hardee, DeSoto counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Parts of the Tampa Bay area remain in Hurricane Eta's cone of uncertainty, with some spaghetti models suggesting the storm will head that way. Other models take it slightly further north.

While the storm may weaken back into a tropical storm later today, a landfall between Tampa Bay and Cedar Key is possible tonight or early tomorrow.

A storm surge warning is in effect for the Tampa Bay area, and the National Weather Service is warning of flash flooding that could be possible through Friday afternoon. Storm surge warnings were updated Wednesday from the Anclote River to Boca Grande, Florida -- including for the Tampa Bay area.

Meteorologists now say a 3-5 foot storm surge is possible in the Tampa Bay area.

As of the latest advisory, these are the watches and warnings in effect:

Storm surge warning

Bonita Beach to Suwanee River, Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Hurricane watch

Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown

Tropical storm warning

Dry Tortugas

Bonita Beach to Suwannee River, Florida

Storm surge watch

Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Tropical storm watch

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio and Isle of Youth

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River, Florida

Although the center of the storm may pass Tampa Bay just offshore, tropical-storm-force winds and bands of heavy rain will be possible through Thursday.

Eta already made landfall around 11 p.m. Sunday on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida, and a second Florida landfall is possible.

The NHC is also tracking two other disturbances.

Tropical Storm Theta is in the eastern Atlantic. It became the 29th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, setting the record for most named storm in the Atlantic in a single season. It will have no impact on the United States.

The NHC is also tracking Disturbance 1 in the Caribbean. It is a storm that all interests in the Gulf of Mexico will need to track closely. It currently has an 80-percent chance of developing into another tropical cyclone in the next 5 days.