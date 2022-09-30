Watch: Coast Guard airlifts people, pets stranded in Sanibel

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, more than 700 people have been rescued after Hurricane Ian, mostly by air.

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is giving us a look into its life-saving rescue efforts in southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian swept through the state as a category 4 storm, causing devastating flooding, storm surge and destruction, especially in coastal communities.

Some major roadways were destroyed, including the Sanibel Causeway, which left the Sanibel Island community cut off to basic resources. Rescue operations got underway as soon as it was safe for first responders to do so Thursday morning.

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, more than 700 people have been rescued so far, mostly by air. One video shared by the Coast Guard gives us a closer look at one of those emotional rescues.

It shows a rescuer from the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew descending from a helicopter into Sanibel Island, which is ravaged by downed trees and debris.

He meets a man named Rick in the middle of the street who shares that he and his wife are in need of help.

"It's hell around here," Rick can be heard saying.

"I'm gonna get you out of here, alright?" the rescuer responded.

The rescuer can then be seen walking into the home to help the woman inside gather her things and prepare her for the airlift.

"Hang on tight, OK? We'll take care of you," he says.

The rescuer then helps Rick into the airlift basket before he is lifted back up into the chopper himself.

Another video shows a rescuer airlifting a woman, her grandson and his dog from a flooded street. The rescuer compliments the man's efforts to keep his family safe and check on his neighbors and then assists them into the airlift basket.

Rescue efforts will continue in the area hit hardest by Hurricane Ian as state officials collect data for search efforts. Coast Guard crews are continuing to fly over the area to search for people in distress.