Here's how you can volunteer to help out those impacted by Hurricane Ian

According to Volunteer Florida, there are different types of roles available to help assist people.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Speaking at a news conference Wednesday to give updates on Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is looking for volunteers to assist people recovering from the hurricane.

People can sign up through Volunteer Florida to lend a helping hand, and there are different types of roles for people to sign up for.

Those who wish to volunteer must provide where they would like to work and what kind of role they would like to operate in.

Below are the several volunteer opportunities available and their locations:

Red Cross Shelter Volunteer - Virtual

Red Cross Disaster Volunteer - Sebring

Hurricane Ian Salvation Army - Fort Myers

Disaster Mental Health Services - Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Daytona Beach and Winter Haven

Disaster Action Team Responder - Melbourne

For those who want to volunteer as part of the #HurricaneIan recovery, we have an official volunteer portal with @VolunteerFla.



Visit https://t.co/fDtSBRK8K1 to find volunteer opportunities. pic.twitter.com/474WASQKle — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 29, 2022

People also have the option to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, which helps communities across the state recover from emergency situations, according to Volunteer Florida. Donation amounts range from $25 to $5,000.

"The Florida Disaster Fund distributes funds to service organizations that will serve individuals within their communities with disaster response and recovery," Volunteer Florida said on its website.