HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. -- It was unlike anything Gator Howerton says he's ever seen.

Howerton took a phenomenal picture of the ground after a lightning strike on his property with his drone.

He says he thinks it's probably about 50 feet across.

Howerton works as an engineer for Highlands County but captured this amazing aftermath from mother nature on his own property.

