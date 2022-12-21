Will the winter weather delay my package? Here's how to check

Here are tools to check if your package will make it in time for Christmas.

TAMPA, Fla. — The impending onslaught of heavy ice, snow and winds for much of the country is already causing concern for people planning to travel for Christmas.

Florida may not have to worry about the severe winter weather, but many here in the Sunshine State have shipped holiday presents to loved ones across the country.

Will those packages make it in time for Christmas? Or will they be delayed due to the weather? Here's how to check.

UPS

UPS has a page designated to service disruptions the company may experience due to "severe weather, natural disasters, and other conditions beyond our control."

As of Wednesday afternoon, UPS said severe weather was impacting service in the Midwestern U.S., including areas of North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

You can also enter a zip code to see if that specific area is affected.

FedEx

FedEx is advising that severe weather is expected to impact pickup and delivery services on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The company's service alert page has a list of affected zip codes, including South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

FedEx also has options to hold or reroute packages. You can make those shipping changes here.

USPS

The U.S. Postal Service displays its latest disruptions on a designated service alerts page.

Disruptions include any post office closures or delays due to power outages or severe weather.

The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning, and is expected to move to the northern Rockies, then grip the Plains in a deep freeze and blanket the Midwest with heavy snowfall, forecasters say. By Friday, the arctic front is forecast to spread bone-chilling cold as far south as Florida.