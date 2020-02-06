Short-lived tornado reported in Venice

The National Weather Service will release more information Tuesday.

VENICE, Fla — The National Weather Service said a short-lived tornado touched down for a time Monday evening.

It developed around the area near Wellfield Park before crossing the street and into a Publix store at 1445 E Venice Ave.

Images shared on Facebook showed damage to trees and shopping carts at the store.

A complete storm report, with information about the tornado's track and strength, is expected Tuesday, the NWS said.

