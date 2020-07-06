Tornado moves through downtown Orlando

A tornado warning was in effect before the storm hit the city.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A damage assessment is underway after a tornado moved through parts of the downtown area of Orlando.

Josh Lebron said it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, perhaps 10 minutes or so after protesters for George Floyd walked by his building.

But a tornado warning had been issued by then to give everyone a head's up on the impending danger. Police also made an announcement that everyone had to seek shelter, Lebron said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

