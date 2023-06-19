WATCH: Tornado spotted moving through Miramar Beach

An assessment of storm damage is underway.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Multiple videos show what appears to be a large tornado touching down Monday in the Florida Panhandle.

Meteorologists were tracking severe weather in Walton County, near Sandestin and Miramar Beach, as thunderstorms moved through the area Monday morning.

Around noon, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Miramar Beach, Freeport and Portland, advising of a tornado, damaging winds and possible pea-sized hail.

Tornado Warning including Miramar Beach FL, Freeport FL and Portland FL until 12:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/DsR6EvuPv4 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) June 19, 2023

It was around this time that videos began circulating online of what appears to be a waterspout moving onshore in Miramar Beach.

The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee reposted a viewer video shared by a meteorologist reportedly taken around 11:20 a.m.

Around 2 p.m., Walton County Emergency Management said it was working to assess severe weather damage after reports of a tornado touching down in the areas of Sandestin and Mack Bayou.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damage or if any injuries have been reported.