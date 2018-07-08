​A subtropical storm has formed far out in the northern Atlantic Ocean. But, don't worry, it won't have any impact on Florida.

Subtropical Storm Debby, expected to be short-lived, was producing maximum sustained winds near 40 mph Tuesday morning. But, the National Hurricane Center says meteorologists believe Debby will dissipate in a few days.

The development of Subtropical Storm #Debby is reminding many Floridians of Tropical Storm Debby in June of 2012 when that storm produced extensive flooding in north and central Florida. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Mitiv3t17C — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) August 7, 2018

As of 11 a.m., Debby was centered roughly 1,160 miles west of the Azores and moving north at close to 16 mph.

Debby is not expected to be any threat to land.

