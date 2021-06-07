Tropical development possible in southwestern Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center says a disturbance in the Caribbean has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days.

The NHC gives the system a 20 percent chance of further tropical development within the next five days.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop in this area by Thursday or Friday. Some gradual development is possible after that, as the system moves slowly northwest toward Central America, the National Hurricane Center said.

While there is no concern in the Tampa Bay area at this point, it is possible that this disturbed weather develops further and makes it into the western Gulf of Mexico at some point. 10 Tampa Bay will continue to track updates throughout the week ahead.

Tropical systems have four stages of development.

Tropical Disturbance: The birth of a hurricane, having only a slight circulation with no closed isobars around an area of low pressure. Tropical disturbances commonly exist in the tropical trade winds at any one time and are often accompanied by clouds and precipitation. Tropical Depression: When the winds reach between 25 and 38 mph, the storm is called a tropical depression. A tropical depression has at least one closed isobar that accompanies a drop in pressure in the center of the storm. Tropical Storm: If sustained wind speeds increase to at least 39 mph, a tropical depression is upgraded to a tropical storm. Surface wind speeds vary between 39 and 73 mph and the storm becomes more organized. Tropical storms resemble the appearance of hurricanes due to the intensified circulation. Hurricane: A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when sustained wind speeds reach 74 mph. A pronounced rotation develops around the central core as spiral rain bands rotate around the eye of the storm. The heaviest precipitation and strongest winds are associated with the eye wall.

Experts say 2021 is expected to be another busy hurricane season. The NHC predicts 13 to 20 named storms, with 6 to 10 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 reaching Category 3 strength or higher.

This will be an above-average season for the sixth consecutive year.

Last year, 2020 produced the most named storms ever recorded, with 30.

This broke the previous record of 28 which was set in 2005. Records date back to 1851.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.