ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Dorian is getting very close to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and it's expected to become a hurricane soon. It may be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the east coast of the United States.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands.

Dorian is expected to be near hurricane strength by the time it approaches Puerto Rico, which is under a hurricane watch, as well as a tropical storm warning. The storm is expected to weaken a bit as it moves over Puerto Rico's higher terrain, but meteorologists believe it will then re-strengthen slightly later this week.

According to Meteorologist Grant Gilmore, it's likely Dorian will become a category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida or the southeastern United States over the weekend, or Monday. The current cone of uncertainty track for Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Jacksonville area. It's too early to say how Dorian could affect any of those areas. But, at this point, it's possible Dorian could make landfall somewhere along the state's east coast by early Monday morning. There are still plenty of chances the track shifts or the storm's intensity changes. So, you'll want to keep monitoring the forecast. Bottom line: The storm remains several days away from a potential U.S. impact, and there remains great uncertainty regarding the exact forecast.

Meanwhile, maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 70 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm is moving northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is about 25 miles southeast of St. Croix.

Forecasters believe Dorian will move near or to the east of Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and near or to the east of the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds are currently extending out up to 45 miles from Dorian's center.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic -- from Isla Saona to Samana.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

