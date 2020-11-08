Invest 95-L likely to develop into a tropical cyclone over the Atlantic Ocean

The tropical disturbance could become Tropical Storm Josephine.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Invest 95-L now has a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the Atlantic Ocean.

Tuesday’s satellite imagery shows that a better-defined center of circulation is forming. The system located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands (marked with a red “X”).

In the short term, environmental conditions are expected to become better for additional development, and advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression as early as later today if these development trends continue.

Within the next 48 hours, the system could become a tropical depression, TD11, or a tropical storm named Josephine.

Invest 95-L is forecast to move west-northwestward at around 15 mph across this favorable area in the tropical Atlantic over the next few days. However, by the end of the week, conditions are expected to become harsher with wind shear and dry air into the weekend.

A low pressure system located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to show signs of organization. Advisories could be initiated later today on a tropical depression if these trends continue. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB to read the full Tropical Weather Outlook. pic.twitter.com/IetYHCx263 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 11, 2020

Spaghetti models are in general agreement that Invest 95-L will move west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic then curve northwestward into the open Atlantic before the system reaches the Lesser Antilles. Because of that, U.S. impacts look unlikely at this time.

NOAA predicts an "extremely active" 2020 hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin, with as many as 25 named storms forming.

This includes the nine named storms that have already formed: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias.