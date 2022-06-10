Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen highlighted in Caribbean

Weather computer models keep the system far away from Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season remains heated as National Hurricane Center forecasters have designated a system in the Caribbean as Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen.

It will not affect Florida amid ongoing cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

However, weather computer models have the system strengthening into at least a tropical storm — potentially a hurricane — before a likely landfall late this weekend or early next week in Central America.

If the system reaches tropical storm status, it will be given the name Julia.