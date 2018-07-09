ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As Tropical Storm Isaac moves away from the African coast and toward the open ocean, this page will update with the latest tracking information.

In an afternoon update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was headed west and is not threatening any land.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

