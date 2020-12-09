Tropical Depression 20 forms in the Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression 20 has formed in the central tropical Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.
The storm is approximately 2,030 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 9 mph and showing sustained winds of 35 mph.
The depression is forecast to continue its track to the west-northwest during the next several days with a slight increase in forward speed early next week.
According to the NHC, the depression could become a tropical storm by Sunday night.
With the activity in the Atlantic, it is no surprise we are officially in peak hurricane season. In addition to Tropical Depression 20, there are three named tropical storms, Sally, Paulette and Rene, churning in the Atlantic and multiple areas of interest in the tropics.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season's list is Teddy. The record for the earliest named “T” storm is Tammy on Oct. 5, 2005.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.
The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 16 storms and three hurricanes we’ve already seen.
