Tropical Depression 22 forms in the southwest Gulf

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Invest-90 L has formed into Tropical Depression 22, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The storm is approximately 230 miles east of Tampico, Mexico and is moving northeast at 5 mph and showing sustained winds of 35 mph.

The depression is forecast to "generally meander" over the western Gulf of Mexico into the weekend, according to the NHC.

Some strengthening is possible during the next couple of days with a chance for the tropical depression to become a tropical storm Friday.

With the activity in the Atlantic, it is no surprise we are officially in peak hurricane season. In addition to Tropical Depression 22, there are several other areas we are watching, including Category 4 Hurricane Teddy.

The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season's list is its last-- Wilfred. The record for the earliest named “W” storm is Wilma on Oct. 17, 2005.

Once we run out of names we head into the Greek alphabet.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.