ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new system out in the Atlantic Ocean to warn about, though it will have no impact on Florida.

For days, we've been watching Invest 98-L -- it has developed into Tropical Depression Six.

It is a 35-mph storm located about midway between the U.S. and Bermuda, moving east at 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

Forecasters expect the system to speed up Wednesday and track northward. By then, it could become Tropical Storm Erin. Still, the storm will remain one for the fishes, staying out at sea and away from land.

Chief Meteorologist Bobby Deskins says the storm will not be a direct threat for Florida or the U.S. east coast, however it will generate swell which will result in high surf and high rip current risks along many east coast beaches this week.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

