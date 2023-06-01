Tropical Depression Two develops off Florida coast

Significant impacts to Florida are not expected aside from additional moisture, touching off even more showers and storms.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression Two developed Thursday afternoon in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico just off Florida's coast — coinciding with the first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

It is a 35-mph depression located about 305 miles west-northwest of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's moving off to the west-northwest at a snail's pace of 2 mph.

Forecasters say it's possible the depression could become a little stronger and, if winds surpass 39 mph, it would become a tropical storm and be named Arlene.

The depression is called "Two" because the NHC earlier in May announced a subtropical cyclone formed in the Atlantic in January.

The NHC does not expect to issue any watches or warnings for the depression, which is expected to meander southward over the next day or two. The system will, however, continue to push in ample moisture and touch off numerous afternoon showers and storms for the next couple of days.

Although torrential tropical downpours are anticipated, flooding concerns are on the low side because of the recent drought conditions. Still, areas prone to flooding could experience standing water at times.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, in late May released its official forecast for the upcoming season, predicting 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 1-4 major hurricanes — considered Category 3 or higher.