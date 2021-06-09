Tropical disturbance in Gulf to impact Tampa Bay this week

A tropical disturbance, Invest 91-L, in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will track to the northeast and bring an increased chance of rain through mid-week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a flurry of activity through the second half of August and now into September, the 2021 hurricane season has verified the forecasts for yet another busy year.

While Hurricane Larry remains a powerful major hurricane spinning in the central Atlantic, it does not pose a direct threat to the United States. Another disturbance, however, in the southern Gulf of Mexico will begin to impact the southeastern U.S. later this week and bears some watching.

This latest tropical disturbance, Invest 91-L, is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms moving off the Yucatan Peninsula into the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

The system is forecast to move slowly north and northeastward into the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.

The upper-level weather pattern is not currently favorable for much organization, but it is expected to become a little more favorable for tropical development through the middle of the week as the system approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida and then emerges over the Atlantic waters by this weekend.

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center gives the system a 30-percent chance of development over the next five days. That said, while tropical development at this time does not look likely, as the system tracks northeast across the gulf it, will bring with it more tropical moisture.

This will result in an increased chance of rain for Tampa Bay, the northern part of the Florida Peninsula and most of the Florida Panhandle through the middle of the week.

Elevated rain chances and humidity, especially through the afternoon hours from Tuesday through Thursday should be expected. Depending on how quickly the system moves its way through the area that higher chance of rain could linger into Friday, as well.

The good news for Floridians will be that the system will remain relatively progressive and continue to track northeast and begin to move out of the area for the weekend.