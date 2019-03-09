Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened into Tropical Storm Fernand, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon.

The storm is about 160 miles east of La Pesca, Mexico, heading west at about 7 mph. Fernand is expected to continue west into Mexico.

The Mexican government has issued a tropical storm warning for the northeast coast of the country from La Pesca to Barra del Tordo and from Barra El Mezquital to the mouth of the Rio Grande River.

Tropical Storm Fernand is not expected to have any impact on Florida.

