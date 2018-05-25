ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Subtropical Storm Alberto formed Friday morning, and it's expected to make landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf coast.
It's the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Alberto might change from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.
What's the difference? Well, it gets technical, but basically in a subtropical storm, the strongest winds extend about 100 miles or more from its center.
Storms then have the potential to become a tropical storm with winds closer to its center.
Check the latest spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite image
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.