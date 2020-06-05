There's a full flower moon tonight and it's a supermoon

The next supermoon won't be until next year.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Tonight is a full moon but it’s not just any full moon. It’s the full flower moon, named such because of the many wildflowers which bloom in May in the Northern Hemisphere.

But wait, there’s more!

It’s also a supermoon. So why is a supermoon super? A supermoon happens when a moon is both full and closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit at the same time. This makes a super moon appear a little brighter and larger than normal.

By how much?

Well, a supermoon appears 14 percent bigger than the smallest full moon of the year. So, it’s literally a little bigger and brighter, but still cool to see!

If you want to see a huge moon, you have to check out the moon illusion by simply watching the moon when it’s rising or setting!

Just like the sun, the moon on the horizon looks big.

Why is it a moon illusion?

Because it’s just our mind playing tricks on us. When the moon is low, it is viewed in relation to things, such as buildings or trees. Your brain compares the size of the moon to the size of these things and suddenly, the moon looks enormous!

By the way, the next supermoon won't be in April 2021.