florida 2019 election results

Tampa Bay election results will be posted in real-time on November 5 as they arrive from the supervisors of elections offices. Voters in St. Petersburg will decide three city council races including District 7, where Uhuru activist, Eritha Cainion, is campaigning to make South St. Petersburg “black again.” There is also a charter amendment that would let the city set aside land for conservation without voter approval. In Lakeland, voters will decide two city commission races. The major issue for Lakeland voters? Should Lakeland Electric remain a city-owned utility. WTSP.com is your source for election night results starting at 7pm.