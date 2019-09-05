LIVE
89
Tampa, FL

Tampa Weather Summary: 89 degrees
Menu
WTSP Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Hurricane Headquarters
  • At the Border
© 2019 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Breaking Live Video

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane watchers drive too close into the surf in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Breaking News

1 woman dead, another hospitalized after a shooting in Lakeland

Weather Alert

4 Weather Alerts

brightside blend newsletter

Start your day the right way by signing up for the "Brightside Blend" newsletter from 10News! It is our daily newsletter that's delivered to your inbox around 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The Brightside Blend gives you some of the top stories you need to know before you head out the door (or when you get to the office). Know the news of the day, trending topics, and catch-up on what video everyone is talking about on social media!

Want to know if there'll be rain or shine? We've also got your forecast, along with the weekly outlook plus what you'll see when you turn on 10News throughout the day.

© 2019 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.