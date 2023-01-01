Everything you need to know about the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival

People can come out March 2-12 to the festival grounds, located at 303 Berryfest Place in Plant City.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — For those anxiously waiting for the return of the beloved Florida Strawberry Festival, it's right around the corner!

Each spring, the fruity festival rolls out the red carpet to welcome event-goers from across the Sunshine State. People come to enjoy exhibits of agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture and crafts, event leaders explain on the festival's website.

The festival runs March 2-12 at the festival grounds, located at 303 Berryfest Place in Plant City.

Here's a breakdown of everything you should know about this year's Florida Strawberry Festival:

Gate admission:

Adults (ages 13+): $10

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): Free with paid adult admission

Festival hours: 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Discount gate admission: Available Feb. 2 through March 12 at these participating Publix stores throughout Central Florida.

Adults (ages 13+): $8

Children (ages 6-12): $4

Children (ages 5 and under): Free with paid adult admission

Midway hours

Kiddie Korral:

Daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Tuesday–Friday:

Noon until 11 p.m.

Festival leaders say on Friday, March 10, the Midway closes just before 10 p.m. and reopens from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for Moonlight Magic. Gate admission is not required after 10 p.m.

Weekends and Mondays:

10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

From a hefty list of headliners and free entertainment, there is something for everyone to sit back and enjoy!

Each year, the Florida Strawberry Festival hosts famous headline entertainment from all over.

"We work hard to provide our guests with a fresh festival experience each and every year by securing award-winning performers fit for guests of all ages," event leaders wrote on its website.

Time: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2

Price: Free with paid gate admission

Time: 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2

Price: $30

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2

Price: $40

Time: 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3

Price: $50 – Sold out

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3

Price: $45

Time: 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4

Price: $35

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4

Price: $40

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9

Price: $40

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10

Price: $50

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12

Price: $60

There's a full list on the event's website of all the headliners gracing the state at this year's festival.

And all throughout the 11 days and nights of the Strawberry Fest, there will be handfuls of free entertainment for families to enjoy. Click here to see all the shows and events being offered.

From roller coasters to livestock shows, there is something for all ages to enjoy this year.

For anyone who enjoys a good heart-stopping ride moment, there's a large list of attractions to look forward to.

Rides like the Tilt A Whirl, Alien Abduction, Ring of Fire, Drop Zone, Himalaya, YoYo, Swing Tower and Tornado will be available for anyone with tickets or a wristband.

For a full list of adult rides or to check out the height requirements, click here.

And of course, there are a bunch of rides for the kids to enjoy as well.

After meeting specific height requirements and at times needing to be with an adult, children can drive the Dizzy Dragons, Mini Himalaya, Space Train, Dragon Coaster, Heliport and much more.

Find a full list of kiddie rides here.

The Kiddie Korral is open daily at 10 a.m. and is separate from the "big kid rides" with pint-sized accommodations for the smaller visitors.

"With wider aisles for easy-to-navigate stroller access and more seating, the Kiddie Korral is the perfect place for our most treasured guests!" festival leaders said on the event's website.

Strollers are available for renting all day for $12 (cash or credit card only). A driver’s license will be held for deposit.

Wagons will also be available for renting all day for $17 (cash or credit card only). A driver’s license will be held for deposit.

The Neighborhood Village is dedicated to the homemade and handcrafted items created by people in the community. The Neighborhood Village is located on the east side of the festival grounds.

Guests can look forward to seeing cake decorating, baking, home decoration, jewelry, toys, dolls, games, paper crafts, woodworking/carving and much more!

For more information about any of the contests taking place in the Neighborhood Village, click here.

Each day of the Florida Strawberry Festival, the young ones of the community will be exhibiting the animals and plants they have been raising for months – sometimes even years.

"You’ll see some of the finest livestock in the area and learn how the winners are chosen," leaders explain on the website.

Here's a breakdown of the schedule:

7 p.m. Thursday, March 2

Mosaic Youth Swine Show

7 p.m. Friday, March 3

Mosaic Youth Swine Sale

Saturday, March 4

Dairy Showmanship – 11 a.m.

Dairy Show – 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Dairy Showmanship (Adults) – 11 a.m.

Dairy Showmanship (Pee Wee) – 11:30 a.m.

Dairy Costume Ball – 12:30 p.m.

Youth Plant Sale – 2 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Lamb Jumping Contest – 3 p.m.

Lamb Costume Contest – 7 p.m.

3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7

Lamb Showmanship and Show

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8

Mosaic Youth Steer Show

7 p.m. Thursday, March 9

Mosaic Youth Steer Showmanship

6 p.m. Friday, March 10

Beef Breed Showmanship

7 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Mosaic Youth Steer Sale

11 a.m. Sunday, March 12

Beef Breed Show

Mosaic Poultry & Rabbit Exhibits will be on display daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Every March, berry lovers flock to Plant City to get a taste of the different sweet varieties grown on the 10,000+ acres of strawberry fields.

On top of the classics like the strawberry shortcake, fresh jams and chocolate-dipped berries, the Florida Strawberry Festival serves up the fruit in creative new ways each year.

Event-goers can look forward to treats like Mrs. E’s Strawberry Freeze, Very Berry Sugar Waffle, Very Berry Battered Corndog and the Mac Stack.

Click here for a full list of new food items coming to the Florida Strawberry Festival in 2023.

Parking is available to event-goers on the festival's property in the Blue, Gray and Red parking lots located on Ritter Street, off Highway 92 or Highway 574.

Pricing

Cars, pickup trucks and vans under 20 feet: $5

Vehicles over 20-39 feet: $10

Vehicles or buses over 40 feet: $15

A tram will run daily from the parking lots to the festival's entry gates 10 and 14.

Cars can also park in independent lots around the festival grounds like the Bryan Elementary School track and Tomlin Middle School.

For information about RV space rental and group tours, click here.

Leaders from the Florida Strawberry Festival broke down some directions on the event's website for people coming from all areas to make sure they get there safely.

If you're coming from the west:

Take Highway 60 through Brandon and head east to Highway 39. At the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 39 turn left and take Highway 39 (James L. Redman Parkway), north to Alexander Street.

At Alexander Street and Highway 39, turn left. Take Alexander to Reynolds and turn left at the intersection of Alexander and Reynolds. Once you turn on Reynolds, look for parking to the north or south of the festival grounds. The grounds are just up the road as you head east on Reynolds.

Visitors from westbound I-4: Exit Interstate 4 at Forbes Road (exit 17), proceed south to Highway 574 (MLK Boulevard) then east to the festival area.

If you're coming from the east:

Take Highway 60 through Mulberry and head west to Highway 39. At the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 39 turn right and take Highway 39 (James L. Redman Parkway), north to Alexander Street. Follow the same route as if you were coming from the west outlined above.

Visitors from the eastbound I-4 Park Road: Exit Interstate 4 at Park Road (exit 22), go southbound to Highway 92 (Baker Street), continue west, turn southbound on Alexander Street then westbound Reynolds Street, leading you to the festival grounds.

Visitors from the eastbound I-4 Buchman Highway/Alexander Street: Exit Interstate 4 at Buchman Highway/Alexander Street (exit 21), go southbound Alexander Street then westbound Reynolds Street, leading you to the festival grounds.

If you're coming from the south:

Look for routes that will take you to Highway 60 located south of the festival grounds. Once you are on Highway 60, proceed and follow the directions above that indicate if you are traveling east to west or west to east. The directions will be the same once you get on Highway 60 and make your way to the festival.

If traveling from the Lakeland/Mulberry/Bartow area, take State Road 60 to northbound State Road 39 (James Redman Parkway) then turn west on Alexander Street, this will curve north, then take another westbound turn onto Reynolds Street, leading you to the festival grounds.

If you're coming from the north:

Look for routes that take you to Highway 39 (Paul Buchman Highway) into Plant City. Paul Buchman Highway will turn into Wheeler Street.

Proceed south on Wheeler Street through town and then take a right on Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard heading west.

Once you get to Alexander Street, take a right and proceed to Reynolds.

Take a left on Reynolds and head west to the festival grounds on your right.

Alternatively:

Look for routes that take you to Alexander Street to Plant City. Alexander Street splits with Paul Buchman Highway north of the city, proceed south on Alexander and look for Reynolds Street as you enter the town. Take a right on Reynolds, and there is parking throughout the area located just south of the festival grounds.

For all the information about the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, click here.