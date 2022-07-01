Boom by the Bay 2022: Where to park, road closures and more to keep in mind

Families can watch the fireworks from three different locations this year — Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Bayshore Boulevard.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for something to do for 4th of July? Well, Boom by the Bay is back, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

The fun starts during the day with live music, food trucks and water ski shows before the massive firework shows light up Tampa's waterfront.

The annual tradition, which was started in 2019, is Tampa's biggest Independence Day celebration. This year's event is set for Monday, July 4.

Families can watch the fireworks from three different locations this year — Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Bayshore Boulevard.

Here are some things to keep in mind for Boom by the Bay.

Parking 🅿️

All parking garages in downtown Tampa will be available for cars to use along with street parking and private lot options. It'll cost $10 for a spot in the parking garages, including Fort Brooke garage, Tampa leaders explain on the city's website.

But, city leaders say they "strongly encourage" people to use rideshare and public transportation.

Another option for event-goers is to park in Ybor City and take the TECO Streetcar to downtown.

"Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal in and around Downtown Tampa due to the event taking place at multiple locations," city leaders explained. "Barricades and signs will be located to assist with traffic flow."

Road Closures 🚧

Several roads will be fully closed and partially closed on July 4 for the event. City leaders say drivers can expect closures along Bayshore Boulevard and with Channelside, Downtown Tampa along with to and from Harbour Island and Davis Islands.

All closures will start at 4:30 p.m. Monday and last until 11 p.m.

Roads impacted include:

Bayshore Boulevard between S. Howard Avenue and W. Brorein Street

Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to the Davis Islands Bridge

Davis Islands off-ramp from the Davis Islands Bridge to Bayshore Boulevard

W. Brorein Street – two southern lane closures – from S. Franklin Street to Bayshore Boulevard

S. Beneficial Drive between Channelside Drive and Harbour Place Drive

Locations 📍

Sparkman Wharf

Enjoy a water ski show, live music, food and drinks at the "Star Spangled Sparkman" celebration starting at 11 a.m.

Armature Works

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works kicks off at 3 p.m. with live music, a hot dog eating competition, kid zone, food and drinks.

Bayshore Boulevard

Boom on Bayshore will feature the event's biggest firework display yet. According to the city, it's an entirely remastered show curated by Magic in the Sky – the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens.

There will also be food trucks and live entertainment starting at 7 p.m. south of the Davis Islands bridge.