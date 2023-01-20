Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh.
Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park.
Parking option 1: City-run garages in downtown Tampa
According to the official website for Children's Gasparilla, parking will be available throughout downtown Tampa at various garages and lots. "These city-run garages have a special event parking rate paid upon entry," the website explains.
Parking option 2: Local businesses
The website notes that some local organizations and companies may offer parking on their properties.
The city of Tampa warns drivers that there will be heavy traffic in and around Tampa's downtown. "Allow ample time to arrive at your destination and to secure parking," they say.
Where to park
- Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest: $20 event parking
- There will be available garages to park, click or tap here to see the full list
- The free TECO line streetcar will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- The free HART bus shuttle service will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- It will transport between Ybor and Downtown Tampa
Where NOT to park
Parking in the neighborhood bordering the parade route is not allowed. Police will monitor these areas and will strictly enforce the parking policies.
According to the city of Tampa, no parking and parking by permit-only signage will be placed through different neighborhoods.
Check out the different neighborhoods of Tampa parking maps:
- Academy of Holy Names
- Bayshore Beautiful
- Bayshore Garden
- Davis Island This map is for Gasparilla Pirate Fest only.
- Downtown This map is for Gasparilla Pirate Fest only.
- Historic Hyde Park (North)
- Historic Hyde Park (South)
- Hyde Park Preservation
- Hyde Park Spanishtown Creek (East)
- Hyde Park Spanishtown Creek (West)
- New Suburb Beautiful
- Palma Ceia (East)
- Palma Ceia (West)
- Parkland Estates
Click here for an interactive map of Gasparilla neighborhood parking for the Children's Parade and Parade of the Pirates.
Things to know when parking
A free trolley will run on the day of the children’s Gasparilla event.
- It will pick up at Platt and Bayshore and drop off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore.
- It will also pick up at bay to bay and Bayshore and drop off at Platt street and Bayshore.
This loop will run continuously throughout the day pre and post-parade. This service runs from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.