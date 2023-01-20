Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023

See where to park — and where not to park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh.

Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park.

Parking option 1: City-run garages in downtown Tampa

According to the official website for Children's Gasparilla, parking will be available throughout downtown Tampa at various garages and lots. "These city-run garages have a special event parking rate paid upon entry," the website explains.

Parking option 2: Local businesses

The website notes that some local organizations and companies may offer parking on their properties.

The city of Tampa warns drivers that there will be heavy traffic in and around Tampa's downtown. "Allow ample time to arrive at your destination and to secure parking," they say.

Where to park

Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest: $20 event parking

There will be available garages to park, click or tap here to see the full list

The free TECO line streetcar will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The free HART bus shuttle service will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will transport between Ybor and Downtown Tampa



Where NOT to park

Parking in the neighborhood bordering the parade route is not allowed. Police will monitor these areas and will strictly enforce the parking policies.

According to the city of Tampa, no parking and parking by permit-only signage will be placed through different neighborhoods.

Check out the different neighborhoods of Tampa parking maps:

Click here for an interactive map of Gasparilla neighborhood parking for the Children's Parade and Parade of the Pirates.

Things to know when parking

A free trolley will run on the day of the children’s Gasparilla event.

It will pick up at Platt and Bayshore and drop off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore.

It will also pick up at bay to bay and Bayshore and drop off at Platt street and Bayshore.