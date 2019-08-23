TAMPA, Fla. —

Monster Jam Triple Threat

This series ups the ante by requiring drivers to race three different types of vehicles: monster trucks, lighter Speedsters and ATVs. A bunch of dirt and obstacles have been trucked into Amalie Arena in Tampa for the two shows this weekend. The audience also participates by voting for their favorites on their phones. Shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 and up.

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

The Incredible Duck Race

Watch more than 15,000 rubber ducks race down the Hillsborough River this weekend during the annual Incredible Duck Race. The Kiwanis Club’s third annual event helps race money for charitable projects. You can buy a duck for $5 each, and the first three ducks to cross the finish line will win cash prizes. There will also be live music, food and activities for those on the sidelines.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 600 N Ashley Dr., Tampa

Indie Flea Pop-Up at St. Pete Shuffle

The next pop-up in the Indie Flea summer series is at St. Pete Shuffle in downtown St. Petersburg. More than 60 vendors and mobile shops will show off their wares Sunday. And, the event is indoors so you won’t have to worry about shopping in the heat or rain. There will also be shuffleboard sessions, brunch food and drinks. This is the last pop-up market for the summer series. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

559 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Screams

The horror convention and film festival kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend. Head to Ramada Westshore Tampa Inn and Conference Center to shop for spooky goods, meet special guests from fan-favorite movies and watch debuts of indie horror films. Tickets are $15 and up. The convention runs through Sunday.

1200 N West Shore Blvd., Tampa

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens brings back the festival on weekends through Sept. 8 with 40 new brews to try along with a slew of pub-style food. More than 20 Florida breweries and more than a dozen Tampa Bay favorites will be on tap and this year’s beer lineup will also include flavors like pumpkin and fruit ciders to toast to the end of the summer and the beginning of fall.

Bier Fest is included with park admission, but food and drink purchases are separate. Sampling lanyards for guests and passholders are also available starting at $29.99.

College Football Season Kickoff Bar Crawl

Celebrate the start of college football season with a bar crawl around downtown Tampa. Downtown Crawlers hosts the Kickoff Bar Crawl that includes a party bus to get people around to four different bars. Ticket includes transport, one free shot at each bar, discounted food and drinks, games, a raffle ticket and more.

Tickets are $25 per person. The bar crawl starts at Franklin Manor and runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Movie at the museum

To celebrate a new Origami exhibit, the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg hosts a screening of “Kubo and the Two Strings.” And, before the screening is the premiere of “Cranes,” a short film by a local teen that's set in St. Petersburg. There will also be Origami stations where you can learn to build samurai hats and paper cranes. The screenings are included with museum admission.

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday

255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg

Rodeo Fest at Florida State Fairgrounds

Get a taste of the wild west and the frontier at the Florida State Fairgrounds when Rodeo Fest comes to town. There will be chances to watch bull riding, barrel racing, mounted shooting, mutton busting (kids riding sheep) and a four-horse relay. Tickets are $15

5-9 p.m. Saturday, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa

Tater Tot Throwdown

The next food truck rally at Albert Whitted Park is all about the tots. Each of the nearly two dozen food trucks will have at least one tater tot dish, and there will also be local vendors and live entertainment. Food trucks include I Wanna Wok, Taco Lady, Craving Donuts, Bacon Boss and Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese. The free event is pet-friendly, but food and drink are separate.

6-11 p.m. Friday, 107 Eighth Ave. SE, St. Petersburg

Gecko Ball

The beloved Gulfport celebration is celebrating 11 years with an event themed after both geckos and medieval times. The ball on Saturday will have live and silent auctions, live music, dancing, a photo booth, appetizers and desserts and themed cocktails. There will also be local gecko art, a costume contest and the crowning of the Gecko Queen.

Tickets are $35. Starts at 6 p.m. Saturday

Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport

